Gov. Eric Holcomb outlines his legislative priorities with ‘2022 Next Level Agenda’

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb will announce his administrative and legislative goals for the Hoosier State Monday afternoon.

The governor’s “2022 Next Level Agenda” is expected to address several different issues as Indiana enters another COVID-19 surge. We’ll stream it live on the website at 2:30 p.m.

Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency through the end of January, renewing it for the 22nd time.

The governor has outlined three key statutory changes that would allow him to “responsibly” end the public health emergency while making sure the state receives federal coronavirus funding:

Allow for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures

Allow for the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance

Extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds

The General Assembly has signaled willingness to act on these priorities. However, the legislation has become tied up in the debate over workplace limitations on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Other key issues for the upcoming legislative session include tax cuts, a debate on the role of school boards in education and a response to the renewed push for marijuana legalization.