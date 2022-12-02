(WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia Thursday and has been admitted to a hospital, according to a statement from Holcomb’s Press Secretary Erin Murphy.

The statement, provided by Holcomb’s Twitter account, said Holcomb initially thought he had the flu instead of pneumonia.

Holcomb was admitted to a hospital out of an abundance of caution and is responding well to treatment, according to the statement.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch issued a statement Friday regarding Holcomb’s diagnosis:

“I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.”