Got a COVID-19 question? Health department launches hotline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Allen County Department of Health has opened a phone hotline to answer questions people might have about the virus.

The department reports that recent daily caseloads are nearly double previous record setting days and the case numbers are expected to continue to rise.

“We feel that we can provide more effective and targeted guidance to help a larger number of people by opening a COVID-19 hotline for residents if they need assistance, resources or have any other questions related to COVID-19,” said Erika Pitcher, Community Health and Case Management Services Director.

The hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.– (260) 449-4499 – for answers to questions related to COVID-19, including:

Guidance on what to do if you tested positive

Guidance on what to do if you were exposed to someone who tested positive

Securing a work/school note for those with positive lab test results

Contact tracing assistance to day cares and preschools

Assistance with outbreaks in workplaces, on sports teams, at churches, etc.

Guidance for those with positive results on at-home tests

Help with finding COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment sites

Those with positive tests might also receive calls or texts from Indiana Department of Health contact tracers, and we encourage the public to respond to those communications.

If local COVID-19 cases decrease to a manageable level, the Allen County Department of Health will reassess the contact tracing program to determine how best to meet the needs of the public.