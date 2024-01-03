MARION, Ind. — A Goshen man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after he reportedly went to a grocery store in Marion to meet a teenager for sex.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in Grant County, Bobby Lee Snead was charged with one count of child solicitation in relation to the incident.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were dispatched to a Marion grocery store on Dec. 31, 2023 in reference to Predator Catchers Incorporated having a man, later identified as Snead, who wanted to meet with a 13-year-old female for sex. Predator Catchers Incorporated is an organization that uses social media and mobile applications to expose online child predators.

Officials from the organization told officers that Snead had reportedly used a mobile application called “whisper” to make contact with a member of the organization posing as a 13-year-old female. The documents said that the conversations soon turned sexual, even as the person disclosed to Snead that she was 13 years old. Officials also said that Snead reportedly sent a naked photo of himself using the app.

After the sexual conversations, the decoy told Snead to meet her at a grocery store in Marion. The documents said that when Snead arrived at the store and contacted her, Predator Catchers confronted Snead.

When officers arrived, Snead reportedly kept telling officers that he had made the biggest mistake of his life.

“Without being questioned about what happened, (Snead) stated, ‘I made a bad decision, I came to try to meet a freaking teenager to mess around,'” the documents said.

When Snead was detained, Snead told officers that he wanted a lawyer. The documents said that Snead was then transported to the Grant County Jail.