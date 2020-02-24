Gordmans’ Fort Wayne location closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Gordmans department store at Orchard Crossing is closing at the end of spring according to staff.

A worker told WANE 15 the store, located at 902 South Thomas St., will close on May 30. There are signs outside of the store announcing the store’s closing and a clearance sale.

In May 2017, the Omaha, Nebraska-based department store operator filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores. At the time, the company had employed about 5,000 people at its stores in 22 states.