A look at Spiece Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne before the basketball courts are renovated and turned into pickleball courts on Monday, 7/3/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All aboard the pickleball hype train! Next stop: Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Spiece Fieldhouse, which has hosted thousands of athletes and numerous basketball tournaments over the years, is removing its basketball courts and installing 24 pickleball courts, Troy Craig confirmed to WANE 15.

Craig is the area manager for McNulty Group Inc., which also owns Adrenaline Action Park in Fishers.

He said this week will be the final week for basketball at Spiece before renovations begin sometime next week.

But why completely remove basketball from Spiece Fieldhouse when it has been such a staple in the city? Especially when you consider renovations to the courts were just completed two years ago.

“The decision was what the town needed and what they didn’t have. They have more than enough basketball. So, we thought this is a good fit,” Craig said.

Spiece Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne has hosted basketball tournaments for years, but will now replace those courts entirely with pickleball courts.

He said he and several marketers spent six months analyzing Fort Wayne. They were searching for something that would draw people in. He explained that they looked at many options but landed on pickleball.

Craig told WANE 15 that they felt newer facilities were providing plenty of court space for basketball tournaments.

“Obviously, pickleball is exploding everywhere,” he proclaimed.

It’s true. Everywhere you look across the country, pickleball courts are being added. In a lot of places, they’re replacing former tennis courts or basketball courts.

Craig added that its massive growth and popularity has led to a push for pickleball to become an Olympic sport.

If everything goes according to plan and paperwork is finalized, the pickleball area will be run by Ace Pickleball Club.

While Craig sees this as a moneymaker for Spiece Fieldhouse, he also envisions benefits for the surrounding area. That’s because they intend to host pickleball tournaments that will bring people from the region to Fort Wayne to compete in pickleball.

He said the current idea is to host a tournament once a month.

“This is going to bring a lot of money to the are of Fort Wayne… this will help out the hotels, restaurants, and everything,” Craig said.

While this is a huge change for a massive facility, it isn’t the only change coming. Because Craig also manages Adrenaline Action Park in Fishers, they’re bringing the same types of activities offered there to the center portion of Spiece.

Big changes are coming to Spiece Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, including the removal of the basketball courts for new pickleball courts to be installed. (7/3/23.)

Craig listed a bevy of activities they intend to make available in addition to the fitness gym already in place, several business located inside, and the new pickleball courts.

Golf simulators, axe throwing, duckpin bowling, different variations of climbing walls, arcade machines, a huge slide, and birthday party rooms are all in the works, he said.

On top of that, they’d like to add a café with an extensive menu, acquire a beer and wine license, and also add an ice cream or candy shop near the entrance.

Essentially, it will become a one-stop shop for families.

“You look at the town and there’s things to do, but is there things for a family to go and spend the whole day?,” Craig asked. “That’s what I created down here in Fishers… You can come in here and for 22 bucks, stay all day – open to close. We find that people just love that because there’s no time limit.”

“It’s going to be some things people have never seen before. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

Some of the work on the floors for the adrenaline portion has already begun. The basketball courts will also have to be pulled up and replaced with new surfaces for pickleball.

Because there is so much history, Craig said they will keep a lot of memorabilia and the history inside the “iconic building” around. It will be integrated into the design for the new setup.

Craig said the hope is that all the changes are completed and ready to go by October 1 of this year.

WANE 15 reached out to leaders of two basketball organizations in town to get reaction to the loss of the courts at Spiece Fieldhouse, but had not heard back by the time this report was posted.