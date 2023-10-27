INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who knows anything about high school marching bands understands the incredible amount of hard work and dedication involved in putting together a performance. Saturday seven bands from northeast Indiana will see if their passion pays off with a state title.

The Indiana State School Music Association 2023 State Marching Band Finals will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It’s the 50th year for the state band competitions.

As always, northeast Indiana is well represented with the following bands competing:

Adams Central – Class D – 6:10 p.m. performance

Angola – Class C – 1:35 p.m. performance

Carroll – Class A – 8:45 p.m. performance

Concordia – Class C – 3:05 p.m. performance

Garrett – Class C – 2:05 p.m. performance

Homestead – Class A – 8:30 p.m. performance

North Side – Class B – 10:00 a.m. performance

Good luck to these seven schools!