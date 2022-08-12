FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American rock band Goo Goo Dolls announced they will be performing at the Embassy Theatre Sunday, Nov. 6, as part of their Chaos in Bloom tour, which celebrates the band’s newly released album.

Fans can expect to hear songs from the new record, as well as other tracks from their complete discography.

Since the band’s creation in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have went on to sell 15 million records worldwide and garner three Grammy Award nominations. The band currently has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 19.

The band has partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit focused on providing healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence to help break the cycle of violence.