Gold medal detective honored with day

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry honors FWPD Det. Steve Esponza after he won a gold medal in the World Police and Fire Games.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gold medal-winning detective has been honored with his own day.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed Thursday as Steven Espinoza Day in the city.

According to the mayor’s office, Espinoza was recognized for several accomplishments, including his ongoing service and leadership as a member of the Fort Wayne Police Department, a veteran committed to serving his country and how he has represented the FWPD in the World Police and Fire Games.

WANE 15 followed Espinoza’s journey competing in China. He won gold in the bench press competition lifting 401.5 pounds, which set a new world record.

Espinoza also won gold medals in the bench press events at the World Police and Fire Games in 2017 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“Steven Espinoza is an inspiration to our community, not only for his dedicated service to his country and the citizens of Fort Wayne, but also for his extraordinary accomplishments in competition against other police officers and firefighters from across the world,” said Mayor Henry.