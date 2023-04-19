INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Starting May 28, you’ll no longer get the Kroger sales circular in your mail or newspaper.

Kroger indicated several factors played a role in the decision discontinue the ad delivery. The first has to do with the cost associated with printing the circular and another has to do with the declining number of people who subscribe to a newspaper.

The printed ads will be available in stores, however Kroger suggests customers download the company’s app which displays new ads and lists more items than are available in the printed ad. The app also allows customers to personalize their shopping preferences which allows for ads that are more relevant to them.