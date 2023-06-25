FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking for a fun date night idea or wanting to explore art from the past? The Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open for visitors at the Coliseum for a limited time.

Be immersed in hundreds of Van Gogh’s famous pieces

Visitors will be immersed in over 300 iconic Van Gogh masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many self-portraits.

This event is for all ages at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo lll. However, the exhibit is temporary. Only running from June 24 to August 10.

Hours include:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. With last entry at 7:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. With last entry at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. With last entry at 7=6:00 p.m.

Tickets are now available for this experience.

Adult:

Off Peak – $33.99

Peak – $43.99

Child: (5-15)

Off Peak – $19.99

Peak – $24.99

Military:

Off Peak – $29.99

Peak – $39.99

Premium Flex:

Off Peak – $49.99

Peak – $59.99

VIP:

Off Peak – $73.99

Peak – $83.99

Group (8+) All Ages:

Off Peak – $29.99

Peak – $39.99

Peak times are Friday through Sunday along with holidays. Off-peak is Monday through Thursday. Time entry, Children 4 & Under are FREE.

For more information on tickets or experience details, click here.