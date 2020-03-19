GM to suspend Fort Wayne operations beginning Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trucks at General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly are set to stop rolling off the line Friday amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Fort Wayne Assembly confirmed that operations will be temporarily suspended after second shift Friday.

In a letter to employees shared with WANE 15, Plant Executive Director Gary Duff and Shop Chairman Rich LeTourneau said a small group of employees are set to stay on site to “maintain critical operations.”

The letter tells employees that they will be notified “well in advance” of when operations are set to resume and addresses questions about employee pay, promising answers when they are known.