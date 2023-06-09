FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) General Motors officials will join Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor and others Monday in Fort Wayne for what’s being called a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at the company’s pickup truck assembly plant.

GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly manufactures various models of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. It opened in December 1986 and recently celebrated the production of the 10 millionth truck at the facility.

The Sierra and Silverado are among the more profitable vehicles produced by GM. Back in January of 2021, GM announced it would transition to all electric vehicle production by 2035. An EV version of the Silverado is set to go on sale this fall.

The announcement is set for 9:05 a.m. according to a press release from GM which did not indicate whether the announcement relates to the switch to electric vehicles.