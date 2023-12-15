LANSING, Mich. (WANE/CBS) Back in October, General Motors announced it would be delaying production of its electric pickup trucks until 2025 due to slow sales of EVs. As a result approximately 1,300 GM workers at two plants in Michigan will be laid off according to information contained in WARN notices.

The job cuts at GM’s Orion Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly will take place in the new year.

The layoffs at GM’s Orion plant will affect 945 workers, while 369 employees will be cut from the Lansing assembly plant.

“GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement. Lansing Grand River Assembly will continue producing the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5,” the company said in a written statement

UAW members who were laid off at the Orion plant will “be offered other opportunities in Michigan, including positions at Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck. Orion Assembly salaried employees will also be placed in other internal opportunities in accordance with GM policy,” GM said.

According to a CBS News report, the layoffs at GM reflect the growing uncertainty facing the electric vehicle market. Discounts for EVs have been increasing, according to Edmunds.com, as they remain unsold on dealer lots for longer than gas vehicles.

Other automakers have been cutting costs, as well. Ford in October said it would lay off 700 employees who build the F-150 Lightning, the electric-powered edition of its best-selling vehicle.