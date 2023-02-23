FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant will shut down for two weeks in March as the automaker looks to maintain what it calls “optimal inventory levels with our dealerships.”

The plant will be idled starting March 27. According to a GM spokesperson, the plant constantly reviews and adjusts production schedules according to customers’ needs.

Production at the Fort Wayne plant has been up over the past month, while demand has remained consistent, which has resulted in an increase in inventory.