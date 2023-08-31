FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) General Motors has decided to halt production for another week at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant where full-size Chevrolet and GMC pickups are made because of an on-going parts shortage.

The automaker had originally stopped production on August 28, with the intention of resuming production on September 5, the day after Labor Day. However now the plant isn’t scheduled to resume building trucks until Monday, September 11.

Supply chain issues have plagued automakers since the pandemic with GM at times having to store unfinished vehicles off-site. The delivery of completed trucks to dealers has also been an issue due to a lack of railcars and truck drivers.

The production stoppage comes at a time when the UAW is negotiating with the Big 3 of GM, Ford and Stellantis on a new contract which expires on September 14.

Of the 4,500 workers at the GM Fort Wayne plant, about 4,000 belong to UAW Local 2209. Members voted overwhelmingly to allow union leadership to authorize a strike.