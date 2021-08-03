GM plant in Fort Wayne to shut down again next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just a day after General Motors (GM) employees returned to Fort Wayne Assembly after a shut down due to the the global chip shortage, the company announced that it will be taking another break next week.

GM said that its Fort Wayne location will be taking downtime for the week of Aug. 9. The plant is expected to resume full production on Aug. 16.

“The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.” David Barnas, General Motors Communications

The Fort Wayne plant builds around 1,500 Silverado and Sierra trucks a day which need the chips to be sold.

