NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WANE) In what’s being called the largest ever electric vehicle investment in Indiana, General Motors and Korean based Samsung SDI announced plans Tuesday to build a battery plant just west of South Bend in the town of New Carlisle.

The $3 billion EV battery cell plant will employ 1,700 workers once it begins operations in 2026.

“This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”

Construction is planned to begin within the next year.

GM has five facilities across the state that employ more than 5,700 people. The company recently announced plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly to expand operations and upgrade equipment to support its growing full-size truck business. GM also announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its Marion, Indiana, facility to support its growing EV production.