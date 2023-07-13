Leaders of the First Responder Team left to right; Steve Fulk, Cherry Weiland, Thad McCallister and, Greg Hudson.

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – At the General Motors For Wayne Assembly Plant a team made up of EMTs, RNs and a volunteer fire chief help provide safety for the employees at the plant. The First Responder Team was established when the assembly plant expanded. Through applications, the plant was able to form a team that would cover all thee shifts.

“We wanted to make sure that the coverage was on three shifts and that equal each shift got equal coverage,” said Cherry Weiland, assistant plant director. “When you have a third shift operation, it helps you sleep at night when you know people can respond.”

The equipment that the plant uses is extensive and the four ambulances that the plant has, provide all of the same equipment they may need for any type of medical situation.

“Anytime you work in any building, if you respond to an ambulance it would show up you can go to the same compartment, the same cabinet, the same equipment will be there,” said Greg Hudson, Materials forklift operator.

The leaders of the First Responder Team conduct quarterly training sessions. This is where they take everyone off the line and spend eight hours going over basics and then move into advance training. For example, people with blood loss and shock.

A training exercise conducted at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant. A forklift training exercise, with the First Responder Team. A blood loss exercise.

WANE 15 spoke exclusively with one of the GM employees who had their life saved because of a First Responder Team member who had previous experience.

In August of 2022, Lasaan Harris, a group leader for the body shop at the plant, was asked to work a third shift after working his shift on first shift. Harris had never worked a third shift, but wanted to challenge himself and help out his team.

“We needed manpower,” said Harris.

Harris was already working a lot of overtime to pay for grad school.

During Harris’s first third shift, started sliding down his chair and had a grand mal seizure. The seizure stemmed from a prior situation earlier that week. The first face that Harris saw was Steve Fulk, another body shop worker.

“The smile on his face was so comforting and I’ll never forget that experience,” said Harris. “So thankful for him.”

“We have a very large and diverse amount of people here,” said Fulk. “A lot of people have all kinds of different medical issues, as far as the team goes, it’s comforting to a lot of guys they are going to take care of me.”

The importance of the First Responder Team is similar to most team members, keeping the work environment safe and sticking by each others side.

“Somebody getting hurt at work is what keeps me up at night,” said Cherry Weiland. “I actually goosebumps when I tell you that knowing I have these guys here to add that extra layer of protection and response really has made the environment feel safer.”

When it comes to expansion, the Fort Wayne GM First Responder Team hopes they can be the trailblazers for other facilities.

“As far as I’m concerned, I would love to see it go cooperate wide,” said Fulk. “An overall comfort in employees knowing that we have people in here that are willing to take care of them.”