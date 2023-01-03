FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, appointments were made for each of the council’s positions.

Chief among them, the position of city council president, which the council awarded to long-time Democratic councilman, Glynn Hines.

All councilmembers voted in favor of Hines except for Paul Ensley (R) and Russ Jehl (R), who both abstained.

Hines has been on council since 1999 and was the vice president of city council last year.

He initially served for 20 years as the councilman for the 6th district. In 2019, Hines was elected to an at-large seat, where he currently serves.

The city’s website praises Hines’ actions serving on the board of transportation, “he was instrumental in placing the “ROSA PARKS” seat on ever Citilink bus in Fort Wayne.”

In recent times, Hines has been vehemently opposed to a new jail being built in southeast Fort Wayne.

City Council also unanimously voted Tom Freistroffer (R) as the council’s new vice president.