FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local non-profit based in Fort Wayne took Giving Tuesday to a whole new level.

Founded in 2016, Hearing the Call aims to bring hope and healing to people who are hard of hearing.

Audiologists from over 19 states have joined forces to impact over a dozen countries, giving more than 12,000 people a new perspective on life.

Recently, a team of audiologists from HearCare Audiology in Fort Wayne traveled to South Africa to fit over 400 people with hearing aids for free.

The group provided $3K worth of treatment per person for those who otherwise may not have been able to afford it.

Organizers strive to not only provide resources to countries in need, but they also teach them how to maintain and upkeep the equipment they’re given.

One of their longest international partnerships is based in Zambia.

Organizers told WANE 15 things are in the works for a HearCare clinic to open up soon in Zambia.

The clinic will be operated by a Zambian native who studies audiology thanks to a scholarship provided by Hearing the Call.

