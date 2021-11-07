Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car in northern Indiana

AKRON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old boy is injured after a hit and run in northern Indiana.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about children walking on State Road 19, north of County Road North. The caller said one may have been struck by a passing vehicle.

First responders found the boy who’d been struck by the rearview mirror.

After a search, authorities found 12-year-old Brelynna Felix. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody and faces preliminary charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident.