Giordano’s applies to open Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Are you a fan of Chicago style pizza? Well, soon a new Giordano’s restaurant might come to Fort Wayne’s north side.

An application has been submitted to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for a new Giordano’s location. The application was submitted by “Stuffed Za LLC” and shows it plans to open the restaurant at 10180 Diebold Road.

A hearing for the proposal is scheduled for September 9. At this time, an opening date has not been announced.

Giordano’s first opened on Chicago’s south side in 1974. There are currently 3 locations in Indianapolis and one in Schererville.

