HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning in the new year, GFL Environmental will take over trash and recycling services for Huntington residents, according to a media release from the City of Huntington.

City officials contracted GFL for trash and recycling collection through 2027, the release said.

Current contracts for those services with WM and Republic Services expire at the end of the year, city officials said.

The City also will eliminate a $1.25 monthly processing fee in 2023, the media release said. Combined with reduced monthly recycling charges and a small rise in monthly trash collection charges, residents with standard service (one trash bin and one recycling bin) will pay only 25 cents more per month for trash and recycling services in 2023, with a 4 percent annual adjustment over the rest of the contract.

“We are working hard with GFL to make this transition as smooth as possible,” said Adam Cuttriss, the city’s director of public works and engineering services, in the media release.

All changes go into effect Jan. 1, and here is what city officials said to expect:

Virtually all Huntington households will keep the same trash collection day. (The Hidden Hamlets neighborhood north of Old U.S. 24 near Broadway Street will be the one area with a new collection day.)

Recycling collection will continue on an alternating Week A and Week B cycle. Recycling pickup, however, will now fall on the same day of the week as trash pickup for all households.

Starting Jan. 1, residents living on one-way streets who have had to place their bins on the opposite side of the road for collection will no longer need to do so. GFL has equipment to collect trash and recycling bins from both sides of one-way streets.

Residents can verify their scheduled trash and recycling and find guidelines, calendars and helpful maps here.

GFL will begin distributing new trash and recycling bins to households throughout Huntington in mid-December, officials said. Once received, residents should store these bins on their property but continue using WM and Republic Services bins through the last collection days of the year.

After the final pickup, residents should leave empty WM and Republic Services bins at the curb for those companies to retrieve. The final days should go as follows: