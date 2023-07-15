DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Get Sober Stay Sober is holding its annual Carnival & Benefit; rain or shine.

This free family-friendly event aims to fund support their We Do Recover Event and a local family. The carnival and benefit is from, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th. It will be at the Riverside Center (231 E Monroe St Decatur, IN).

Get Sober Stay Sober raises money for Jordan Soto’s girlfriend and premature baby. Soto passed away in a car accident earlier this year. The event flyer states that 50% of the money raised will go to providing care for Soto’s baby.

Live music will be presented by Matt Keegan. There will be a silent auction, food trucks bounce house, dunk tank and more.

**WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.