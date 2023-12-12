JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Jay County’s 2024 Grandstand Schedule has been released, with a global superstar heading to rural Indiana.

Flo Rida and DJ Kronik headline the grandstands on July 12th.

Edwards Marketing announced the full schedule on their Facebook page. Other events include a Demo Derby, Figure 8. Autocross, Rodeo, Truck and Trackpull. Plus musicians like Cochren & Co, and Flo Rida.

Before being in Jay County for the fair, Flo Rida will perform at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana (Gary). He will perform there on January 19, 2024.

Tramar Dillard, more commonly known as Flo Rida, had his breakout single ‘Low’ in 2007 sit at No. 1 in the U.S. With his musical success, he started “Big Dreams For Kids” a non-profit foundation that inspires future leaders.

The Facebook post states, that tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, December 18th at 8:00 a.m. Click here to see the site for tickets.

Fair stockholders can pre-purchase their tickets at the fair office this year before tickets are made available to the public. The office will be open for stockholder sales on Saturday, December 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.