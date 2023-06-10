FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all dog and cat lovers, the 2nd Annual Barks & Mews Gala will benefit Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s Angel Fund.

Abigail Reyes joins Charles Benberry to discuss how you can still attend and support local animals.

The event takes place on June 17, 2023, at Purdue Fort Wayne Walb Student Union; from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and is hosted by WANE 15’s very own Emily Dwire.

The Angel Fund is what provides our animals with life-saving and critical medical care. Being Northeast Indiana’s largest open-access shelter, we cannot turn away animals brought to us from Allen County – no matter the condition they are in.

Come out to the 70’s themed event complete with a dance demonstration and lessons from the Fort Wayne Ballroom Club, dinner and drinks, a silent auction and card pull.