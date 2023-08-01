INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Fans who visit Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com – before Wed., Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. – may purchase $40 tickets to 2023 home games, in select inventory while supplies last.

This season, the Colts’ 17-game schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium includes nine regular season home games and one home preseason game. Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans and Tampa Bay this season.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 19 Chicago(preseason) 7 p.m. Sun., Sept.10 Jacksonville 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 1 L.A. Rams 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 8 Tennessee 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 22 Cleveland 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 29 New Orleans 1 p.m. Sun., Nov. 26 Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Dec. TBD Pittsburgh TBD Sun., Dec. 31 Las Vegas 1 p.m. Jan. TBD Houston TBD

NOTE : This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice

between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17;

and for Monday Night Football at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 13-17.