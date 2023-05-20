FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts an annual “Get a Wash, Give a Future” event in collaboration with Mike’s Carwash.

On Saturday, May 20, all of the six Mike’s Carwash locations are participating in this event.

DJ Big Kess Baker will be at the 1590 S. Calhoun St. location with a booth and Tin Caps tickets to give away from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last. Johnny Tincap will make an appearance at the same location from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bishop Luers, Homestead and Snider High School football players will be assisting the campaign at various locations. Along with BBBS staff and Bigs and Littles.