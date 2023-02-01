FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal.

That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.

Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.



Permit sales and cutting are available Feb. 6 and through March 31.

Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call the Mississinewa Lake office at 765-473-6528.



Firewood cut at Mississinewa Lake is for personal use only and cannot be sold. Mississinewa Lake (on.IN.gov/mississinewalake) is at 4675 S. 625 East, Peru.



