FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2nd Annual Germanfest Schnitzelfest invited the community to enjoy food, games and fun.

On Sunday starting at noon at 3535 Parnell Ave, enjoy schnitzel, brats, Turners homemade potato salad and more.

Anyone is able to attend and a kickball and pickleball tournament begins at 2:00 p.m.

This fun-filled day celebrates German food, learning new sports, and celebrating the Turners German heritage while kicking off a weeklong celebration of Germanfest in Fort Wayne.

