Germanfest drive-thru dinners offered in place of traditional festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Germanfest has been canceled for the second year in a row but officials are offering residents the chance to still enjoy the classic food. Drive-thru dinners will be available.

Residents are invited to pick up a traditional German meal on Saturday, June 12 from Noon – 5 p.m. Meals will include a special recipe of bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel).

Quantities are limited, so the earlier ordered the better. Pre-orders will also be accepted on the festival’s website, starting April 26. Drive thru locations will be the Fort Wayne Sport Club (3102 Ardmore Avenue) and the Student Life Center on the Ivy Tech Community College North Campus (3701 Dean Drive).

“We are grateful for the collaboration of the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Department of Health in trying to accommodate our festival this year. We are heartbroken that circumstances will not allow us to deliver the togetherness und Gemütlichkeit that makes our festival unique for tens of thousands of guests and hundreds of volunteers. We cannot wait to celebrate the 40th Annual Germanfest Fort Wayne in 2022, so we’re keeping the spirit alive with a series of German experiences in 2021!”