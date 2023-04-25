FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, a little league baseball program in Fort Wayne will celebrate 50 years of teaching young kids how to play the national pastime.

Georgetown Little League will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday at 6400 Trier Road when the league starts its first game at 9:00 a.m., kicking off a slew of games throughout the day until 4:00 p.m.

In addition to the games, two Ziffles food trucks will be in attendance along with concession stand specials and 50th anniversary merchandise.

Fireworks will also be present during the closing ceremony.

Georgetown Little League officials encouraged former players, coaches, parents and board members to attend the festivities and bring old team photos.