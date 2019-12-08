Geneva woman dies in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police and the Adams County Coroner’s Office are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a Geneva woman on Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on CR 500 W near CR 500 W, an area five miles west of Monroe.

When troopers arrived they found a black 2005 Cadillac passenger car with heavy damage and the driver trapped inside and unresponsive.

Monroe Fire/Rescue and Adams County EMS units were called to assist, however all efforts to rescue and resuscitate the driver were unsuccessful.

The driver has been identified as Megan Sue Masters, 26, of rural Geneva. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner.

Indiana State Police said the initial investigation shows her vehicle left the roadway to the right and over corrected when coming back on the road. She lost control of the Cadillac, spun around 180 degrees and impacted a concrete bridge abutment on the west side of the road.

According to ISP, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

An autopsy, to be conducted by the Adams County Corner on Monday, should determine if there were medical conditions or other issues that also may have contributed to the crash.