ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, General Motors’ (GM) Fort Wayne Assembly plant built its 10 millionth vehicle since production began at the plant nearly 37 years ago.

On Dec. 8, 1986, GM built its first pickup at the plant, and the tradition came full circle on Tuesday with the 10 millionth vehicle being a white 2023 GMC Sierra.

Employees pose for a picture with the 10 millionth vehicle produced at General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant. (Photo provided by General Motors)

GM said employees — including two dozen who were part of building the first pickup at the plant — greeted the truck with a round of applause.

A GM dealer in Monticello, Indiana, sold the truck, and the owner will receive the truck at the plant on Wednesday, June 7, according to GM.