ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — Eight days after producing its 10 millionth vehicle, General Motors’ (GM) Fort Wayne Assembly plant delivered the 2023 GMC Denali to its new owner.

On Wednesday, GM presented the keys and truck to owner Wilbur Veach, who said the truck will actually be for his son.

“He’ll drive the wheels off of it,” Veach said.

Veach said he also had the chance to tour the Fort Wayne Assembly plant, and he admired the hard work of those at the plant.

“I’m amazed with what these people do,” Veach said.

On Dec. 8, 1986, GM built its first vehicle at the plant, and GM reached the historic milestone of producing its 10 millionth vehicle on May 30.