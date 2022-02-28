(GasBuddy) For the ninth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has posted a rise, climbing 7.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.59 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon, the highest since March 23, 2014.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”

OIL PRICES

Crude oil prices were spiking in early Monday trade after a weekend full of headlines pertaining to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s continued escalation, which have brought swift sanctions from the West. In early trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $4.21 to $95.80 per barrel, a $4 gain from last Monday’s $91.61 start. Brent crude oil was also sharply higher in early trade, rising $3.07 to $101 per barrel, up from $94.14 to start last week. Concerns continue to mount that Russia, the world’s second largest crude oil producer, could either end up seeing their energy sanctioned, or cut the flow to countries to cause the price to skyrocket.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up 5 rigs to 650, and was 248 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was up by 4 to 224, or 61 more than a year ago.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCT INVENTORIES

According to the Energy Information Administration, crude oil inventories rose 4.5 million barrels in the most recent week reported, still 10% below the year ago level, while the SPR fell 2.4 million barrels and stands 9% below a year ago. Domestic crude oil production was unchanged at 11.6 million barrels per day. Gasoline inventories fell 600,000 barrels and stand some 4% lower than a year ago, while distillate inventories fell 600,000 barrels and are nearly 22% below a year ago. Implied gasoline demand, a proxy for retail consumption, slipped 87,000bpd to 8.66 million barrels per day. Refinery utilization rose 2.1 percentage points to 87.4%. Overall oil supply stands down 9.8% from a year ago.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand again saw a rise last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline demand rose 1.7% from the prior week, while demand rose 3.2% in PADD 1, rose 1.7% in PADD 2, fell 1.2% in PADD 3, rose 1.1% in PADD 4, and rose 1.4% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.49 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.59, $3.39, $3.29, and $3.19 rounding out the five most common prices.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $4.47 per gallon, up 8 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $3.14 per gallon, up 7 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $3.49 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week and about 10 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Arkansas ($3.21), Mississippi ($3.24), and Oklahoma ($3.25).

The states with the highest prices: California ($4.80), Hawaii ($4.52), and Nevada ($4.02).