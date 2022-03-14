(GasBuddy) For the eleventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.32 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 53 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

OIL PRICES

After rallying intensely over the last few weeks, the price of oil has plummeted over $20 per barrel from its intraday high. In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $6.91 per barrel to $102.52, down significantly from last week’s $117.99. Brent crude oil was also trading sharply lower, down $6.54 to $106.13 per barrel. Much of the drop stems from continued dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and hopes that mounting pressure on Russia’s economy could lead to a breakthrough between the neighbors amidst Russia’s war on Ukraine.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up 13 rigs to 663, and was 261 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down by 11 to 206, or 112 more than a year ago.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCT INVENTORIES

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, US oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all saw declines in last week’s report, with oil inventories falling nearly 2 million barrels. Gasoline inventories fell 1.4 million barrels, while distillate inventories plummeted 5.2 million barrels. Domestic oil production was unchanged at 11.6 million barrels per day, while refinery utilization rose 1.6 percentage points to 89.3%.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a rise last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline demand rose 0.6% from the prior week, while demand fell 1.9% in PADD 1, rose 1.5% in PADD 2, rose 2.8% in PADD 3, rose 0.1% in PADD 4, and rose 1.9% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $4.29, $4.19, $4.09, and $4.39 rounding out the five most common prices.

The median U.S. price is $4.19 per gallon, up 20 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Kansas ($3.83), Oklahoma ($3.83), and Missouri ($3.87).

The states with the highest prices: California ($5.74), Nevada ($4.96), and Hawaii ($4.91).