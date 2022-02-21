(GasBuddy) For the eighth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has climbed, rising 3.2 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.52 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 20.7 cents from a month ago and 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.93 per gallon, the highest since May 20, 2014.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

OIL PRICES

The price of crude oil has varied over the last week as Russia tried to convince the world that some of its soldiers were leaving their training, while Western powers have disagreed with such statements, saying Russia’s buildup continues. With a deal with Iran also seeming to be close, oil prices have seen a see-saw between the two different situations, rising on fears of a Russian incursion, falling on the potential Iran nuclear deal unleashing Iran’s crude oil. In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 54 cents to $91.61 per barrel, a slight dip from last Monday’s $92.45 per barrel start. Brent crude oil was up 60 cents to $94.14 per barrel in early Monday trade, up slightly from last week’s $93.77 start. The potential Russian invasion is at the top of mind for markets this week, and any major change will likely push oil prices significantly.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up 10 rigs to 645, and was 248 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was up by 1 to 220, or 48 more than a year ago.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCT INVENTORIES

According to the Energy Information Administration, oil inventories saw a slight 1.1 million barrel gain in last week’s report, while the Strategic Petroleum Reserve more than offset it, declining 2.7 million barrels. Crude oil inventories now stand 11% below last year and 10% below the five year average for the week. Domestic oil production was firm at 11.6 million barrels, unchanged on the week but up 800,000 barrels from the same period a year ago. Gasoline inventories fell 1.3 million barrels, likely as refineries draw down remaining inventory of winter gasoline, while distillate inventories fell 1.6 million barrels. Refinery utilization also dipped as maintenance season gets underway, falling nearly 3 percentage points from the prior week.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline demand rose 3.1% from the prior week, while demand rose 2.1% in PADD 1, rose 3.9% in PADD 2, rose 3.8% in PADD 3, rose 3.6% in PADD 4, and rose 1.7% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.39 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.29, $3.49, $3.19, and $3.35 rounding out the five most common prices.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $4.39 per gallon, down 1 cent from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $3.07 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $3.39 per gallon, up 4 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($3.17), Arkansas ($3.18), and Mississippi ($3.18).

The states with the highest prices: California ($4.72), Hawaii ($4.49), and Oregon ($3.96).