FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Gas prices in the Fort Wayne area have plummeted below $3 a gallon at many stations fulfilling a prediction from GasBuddy earlier this week.

The GasBuddy website shows a gallon of regular unleaded selling for as low as $2.62 in Monroeville.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy earlier this week.

As of Monday the national average was down 57.1 cents from a month ago and 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago according to GasBuddy.