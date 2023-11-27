(GasBuddy) For the 10th straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined, falling 5.8 cents from a week ago to $3.21 per gallon Sunday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 26.0 cents from a month ago and 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.22 per gallon—$1.00 lower than one year ago.

OIL PRICES

For the fifth straight week, oil prices closed lower on the week, though with the typical volatility, it was a close call, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil losing just a few pennies. Amidst anxiety over OPEC’s upcoming virtual meeting, Monday saw additional selling pressure, with WTI off 65 cents in early trade to $74.89, down from last Monday’s sizzling start, which saw oil at $77.60. Brent crude oil was also down in early Monday trade, off 63 cents to $79.95 per barrel, also down from last Monday’s $82.37 per barrel start. All eyes will be on OPEC’s delayed meeting this week, with Russia also participating, against a backdrop of a prolonged downturn in oil prices as markets focus on inventories rising even with OPEC+’s current slate of cuts. Should OPEC make a surprise cut, it could jolt some life into oil markets, whereas there appears to be some disagreement amongst oil producers, leading to the delayed meeting taking place half a week late.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS

Last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed a large 8.7 million barrel increase in crude oil inventories, which stand at 448 million barrels, nearly 4% above last year, but 1% below the five-year average for this time of year. The SPR remained unchanged at 351.3 million barrels but will likely start rising again in Q1 of 2024 with several purchases being made. Gasoline inventories ticked up 700,000 barrels and stand up 5.4 million barrels versus a year ago but remain 2% below the five-year average range. Distillate inventories fell by a million barrels and stand 13% below the five-year average for this time of year. Implied gasoline demand plummeted 469,000 bpd, close to GasBuddy’s estimated level for the week, while refinery utilization ticked up 0.9 percentage points to 87.0% as refineries finished maintenance.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy™ fuel card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a drop of 2.6% for the week ending November 25 (Sun-Sat). Broken down by PADD region, demand fell 4.4% in PADD 1, fell 0.4% in PADD 2, fell 3.2% in PADD 3, fell 7.4% in PADD 4, and fell 2.6% in PADD 5. GasBuddy models U.S. gasoline demand at 8.304 million barrels per day.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.19, $3.09, $2.89, and $3.29 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.04 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week and about 17 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.68 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.55 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Texas ($2.66), Mississippi ($2.71), and Oklahoma ($2.73).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.86), Hawaii ($4.67), and Washington ($4.33).

DIESEL PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. diesel price stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $4.29, $4.19, $4.39, and $4.09 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. diesel price is $4.09 per gallon, down 9 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average for diesel.

Diesel prices at the top 10% of stations in the country average $5.39 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.51 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average diesel prices: Texas ($3.63), Mississippi ($3.73), and Louisiana ($3.79).

The states with the highest average diesel prices: California ($5.83), Hawaii ($5.66), and Washington ($5.17).