Garrett police have special mission for season of giving

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Help an area police department complete their mission with a holiday drive this season.

The Garrett Police Department invites the community to spread cheer with Operation: Fill a Cruiser.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., police are collecting toys, children’s clothes and cleaning supplies to give to kids this holiday season.

‘Garrett Claus’ is accepting the donations that will be distributed through the city of Garrett.

Only new and unopened toys are accepted.

The Garrett Police Department is located at 200 N. Cowen St. in Garrett.