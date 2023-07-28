FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The creator of Garfield turns 78 on Friday. To celebrate Jim Davis, check out footage from WANE 15’s archives of the Indiana native coming to Fort Wayne 20 years ago.

Years ago, Jim Davis gave WANE 15 a sketch of the famous cat saying “I love WANE!” which is proudly framed at our station.

Davis visited Fort Wayne on June 4, 2003 to promote his book, “In Dog Years I’d Be Dead”. The compilation of comics commemorated 25 years of Garfield.

The lazy cat who loves lasagna made his debut in 1978.

Davis can be seen in the archive footage at a book signing in Covington Plaza.

That same day, Davis came to the WANE 15 studio and gifted us a sketch of Garfield that has been framed at the station ever since.