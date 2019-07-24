Garbage truck rolls over, spills fuel; Lake and Maplecrest closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A garbage truck has rolled over, spilling fuel and closing the corner of Lake Ave. and Maplecrest Road.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours as the Fort Wayne Fire Department works to clean up the spill. Commuters are asked to avoid the are to speed cleanup.

According to police, the Republic Services truck went off the road, hit a concrete support, and tipped over. The driver was uninjured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.