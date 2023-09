FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Play was stopped at Friday night’s football game at South Side High School after multiple fireworks were set off nearby.

Fort Wayne Police Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 police were investigating fireworks but many in the stadium, including both teams, apparently, confused the sound with gunfire.

Homecoming ceremonies have since resumed on the field.

WANE 15 is working to learn more about this story.