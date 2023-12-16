(WANE) — Out with the old and in with the new … but what if we want to keep the old as well?

With technology advancing and mobile app downloads on the rise, that means computer websites are being used less and less. Despite the popularity, nostalgic websites have seen trends of permanent shutdown.

According to Forbes Advisor, “There are 1.13 billion websites in the world as of February 2023 of which 82% were deactivated, which means around 200 million websites are active.”

So why are these beloved sites shutting down?

Business of Apps states that 142.6 billion apps and games were downloaded in 2022, and 55.6 billion of those downloads were for games. Users are spending $380 billion worldwide on in-app purchases.

While the retail gaming revenue amounted to $4.18 billion, basically 1.1% of the money spent on in-app purchases.

Delistedgames.com has a growing calendar of confirmed delistings and server shutdowns. Numerous games/sites are shutting down before the end of the year.

Not the first time

The iconic, fan-favorite Club Penguin began in 2005 and was discounited in 2017. It saw a decrease in players and sales and Disney wiped it from online. During this time, smartphones were introduced. The intended market was logging off the computers and turning on smartphones. Flocking to social media sites and mobile apps.

Before Spotify and SoundCloud, there was Grooveshark. This digital music streaming platform almost had nine years on the web before it abruptly shut down. This was part of a settlement between the service and Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. Their demise was from illegally streaming music thus ensuing mounds of legal fees.

Despite never officially shutting down, MySpace fell due to rising competition, an inconsistent glitchy website, and heavy spending. In 2008, Facebook outshined MySpace in popularity. This is a consistent theme of how trends can change popularity in an instant.

The most popular craze right now, TikTok, had an also popular predecessor, Vine. Some may argue this was exclusively a mobile app, but a portion of viewers logged onto Vine via computers. Vine did not have good ways of monetization, leaving content creators feeling unsupported. The era of Vine was from 2013 to 2017, in 2016 TikTok (formally named Musical.ly) launched, overshadowing Vine and supporting content creators.

Logging into the future

Despite the negativity, some gaming websites are still thriving.

Roblox currently has 70.2 million daily active users and over 214 million monthly active users.

Poptropica, despite having a shutdown scare, has about 2.1k daily players.

Cool Math Games has about 40 million players a month. With iconic games like Run, Fireboy and Watergirl and the Papa’s Franchise.

Many more websites have seen growth and success over the years as well.

With the growth of mobile app downloads and console games, it begs the question of whether these website games will grow with the ages.