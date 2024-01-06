FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get your cards and bean bags ready for Fort Wayne Sport Club’s Winter Spiel Night.

Stay in from the cold and enjoy cornhole and Euchre tournaments. Players are invited to come on their own or invite others with you.

Graphic courtesy of Fort Wayne Sport Club

The event will be held at Fort Wayne Sport Club (3102 Ardmore Ave) on February 3rd starting at 5:00 p.m.

In the release, the Fort Wayne Sport Club said teams will be matched up with members of the Sport Club with a blind draw. Cornhole will be a double elimination with a blind draw for partners.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the draw for partners begins at 6:00 p.m. Gameplay is at 6:30 p.m.

For a $20 entry fee, players also will receive brats, hot dogs and snacks. Drink specials will also be available for purchase at the Fort Wayne Sport Club bar.