FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When the 40th annual West Central Home & Garden Tour kicks off in September, several completely restored homes will be featured.

WANE 15 got a sneak peak at one of the houses.

A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.

Months of work went into completely revamping the house.

An exterior shot of a once-vacant house at 1116 Jones Street.

An old image of the damaged interior at a once-vacant house at 1116 Jones Street

Here’s a few things they did:

The walls had to be jacked up to shore up the foundation

The roof was leaking and had to be repaired

They changed the ceilings to be vaulted

Skylights were installed

The original floors were torn out and new hardwood floors were installed

An upstairs loft was added

A shot outside of 1116 Jones Street in Fort Wayne.

Wahli, who has bought and restored a handful of properties, told WANE 15 that doing projects like this in West Central are important for that community.

“It’s a neighborhood that has always rallied around itself and its houses to save the houses. When we came down here and became part of the community, we realized how beneficial it was to save homes and not let them just get destroyed or tore down,” Wahli said. “It doesn’t matter what shape they’re in, but they should be saved. That really has cut the fabric of the neighborhood, and in a small way we’ve helped carry that forth.”

Another big draw to take on this project for Wahli was Electric Works. He said they’ve seen a ton of business travelers visiting Fort Wayne and the new mixed-use campus just south of downtown will add to that.

“It has really brought an influx of capital jobs and has created a destination for folks who will travel all over northeast Indiana to come here,” he said. “That has had a positive impact on the neighborhood, on real estate values, and that will also translate here as well.”

Wahli plans to list the house on Airbnb and rent it out to visitors.

It will be available for people to come inside and look around when the 40th West Central Home & Garden Tour takes place on September 10 and 11.

More information on the event can be found here.