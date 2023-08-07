FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 102 Purple Heart Recipients are being honored Monday by participating in the Honor Flight to Washington DC.

WANE 15 will be covering the event all day, but community involvement is encouraged.

At the end of the day, when the veterans make it home, there will be a special welcome home ceremony. This will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (4000 Parnell Ave.), hosted by WOWO’s Pat Miller. Those who wish to attend should be at the Coliseum around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Parking will be free. Community members are being asked NOT to gather at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Here are some photos and videos of the festivities so far;