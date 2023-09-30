FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Area residents are off to the races Saturday morning at the 16 annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Starting off at 7:30 a.m. is the Triple Crown, a culmination of all the races. Participants will start with the 10K course, followed by the Half Marathon, and finish with the 4 Mile for a total of 23.3 miles. The 10k will also begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the half marathon at 8:30 a.m. and the 4 mile at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s total number of participants in all races is 4,345!

WANE 15 will provide live updates and looks from the races! Check here for all the highlights!

Before races began fog took on the race trail.
