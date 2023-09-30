FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Area residents are off to the races Saturday morning at the 16 annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Starting off at 7:30 a.m. is the Triple Crown, a culmination of all the races. Participants will start with the 10K course, followed by the Half Marathon, and finish with the 4 Mile for a total of 23.3 miles. The 10k will also begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the half marathon at 8:30 a.m. and the 4 mile at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s total number of participants in all races is 4,345!

WANE 15 will provide live updates and looks from the races! Check here for all the highlights!